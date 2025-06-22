Sambalpur begins Rs 55 crore water pipeline upgrade

SAMBALPUR: After years of recurring waterborne disease outbreaks and mounting public pressure, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to begin major infrastructure upgrade to replace 55 kilometres of outdated and damaged drinking water supply pipelines across the city.

This massive project, awarded to Bhubaneswar-based Shivjyoti Conpro Pvt Ltd, will be completed within 18 months at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. The most critically damaged pipelines will be replaced in the first phase within six months.

This step comes after five jaundice outbreaks since 2014, with the most recent occurring after Sital Sasthi last year, affecting over 150 people. The outbreaks were linked to contaminated water supply caused by pipelines running through open drains, allowing sewage to seep into drinking water lines.

In 2014, the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a complete overhaul of the system, but only partial work was carried out in selected areas, leaving the system vulnerable for nearly a decade.

General manager, WATCO, Brahmeshwar Das said, “The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. In the initial phase, pipelines in the worst condition will be replaced within six months. The overall target is to complete the entire 55-kilometre stretch within 18 months.” WATCO officials said the project will also expand water supply to under-served areas like Balaji colony and Marutivihar with 18,000 new household connections planned, while 8,000 is to be done in first phase. Additionally, two new treatment plants with a combined capacity of 100 MLD are proposed at Ainthapali (65 MLD) and near Sambalpur University (35 MLD).

City health officials say diarrhoea, jaundice, and hepatitis remain endemic in parts of Sambalpur during monsoon. The project is expected to significantly reduce the city’s vulnerability to waterborne diseases and improve health outcomes for thousands of residents.