BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations over Waaree Energies Limited pulling out of its Dhenkanal solar project, the company on Saturday announced that it has no such plan.

In a statement, the CEO of the company Amit Paithankar said in light of the board resolution passed on Friday, Waaree Energies Ltd has undertaken a strategic realignment of certain components of its planned 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity across multiple geographies. This decision is aimed at accelerating project momentum, optimising resource utilisation and ensuring timely execution in line with the IPO objectives.

“We want to emphasise that we are not moving away from Odisha. Construction activities are actively ongoing and contracts for the facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned. Our commitment to Odisha remains strong,” the statement said.

Odisha, he said, continues to hold a significant and strategic place in the long-term business roadmap of the company. It is actively exploring meaningful avenues for collaboration that advance both the state and national renewable energy goals. “Odisha will be an important and integral part of our future plans,” he added.

The company’s recent announcement of new solar manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had fuelled speculation that it may be reconsidering its Rs 25,000 crore investment in Odisha.