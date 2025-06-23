Flood claims life of 25-year-old, relief efforts on in Balasore

BALASORE: Amid the ongoing efforts to provide relief to residents of low-lying areas affected by the floods in Subarnarekha river, the body of a 25-year-old man reportedly swept away by floodwaters in Baliapal block was recovered on Sunday morning.

The deceased youth was identified as Maheswar Pila of Ikidpal village. Sources said Maheswar along with four others had gone to Jamkunda on Saturday afternoon. While crossing a submerged bridge over Subarnarekha river, he was swept away by the strong currents.

Locals launched a search but could not trace him. On being informed, the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) reached the spot on Sunday and recovered Maheswar’s body from near a bamboo fence, around 1 km from his village. Baliapal police registered an unnatural death (UD) case in this connection and seized the body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, and Jaleswar blocks continued to remain waterlogged due to the floods caused by the overflowing Subarnarekha after release of water from eight gates of Galudihi barrage in neighbouring Jharkhand. Crops, including paddy and vegetables, over around 200 hectare have been damaged due to the floods.

According to the district emergency office, around 25,000 people across 67 villages in 19 gram panchayats of the four blocks have been affected.