Heavy rains hit normal life in Koraput district

JEYPORE: Heavy rains lashed Jeypore and other regions of Koraput on Sunday, disrupting normal life in the district. The region recorded an average of 40 mm rainfall within just five hours on the day.

Sources said the rains began early in the morning and continued until late evening in various areas under Jeypore and Koraput blocks. In Jeypore town, rainwater inundated several low-lying areas, leading to waterlogging on streets and main roads.

Due to the downpour, vehicular movement and daily activities were severely affected. The Jeypore-Borigumma stretch of the highway witnessed a significant dip in traffic flow due to water accumulation at multiple places.

In the Deoghat section between Koraput and Jeypore, dense fog combined with heavy rain further worsened the situation. Vehicle movement along the NH-26 corridor, connecting Visakhapatnam and Raipur, was heavily impacted, with numerous trucks stranded along the route.

Normal business activities in the bustling markets of Jeypore and Koraput came to a standstill due to the relentless downpour.

The sudden rain also disrupted agriculture activities. Farmers in the region faced significant losses as standing crops and harvested paddy laid out for drying were submerged in several villages including Umuri, Ekamba, Amaaguda, Majurmunda, Tankua, and Bariniput.

Sources said villagers had spread harvested paddy across streets and roads for drying when the rains struck unexpectedly. Paddy harvesting, threshing, and drying have been severely disrupted due to the showers.