Improved monitoring to speed up farmer registration for PM-Kisan in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The agriculture authorities have strengthened monitoring to expedite the slow pace of registration for PM-Kisan and CM-Kisan schemes in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

The fresh registration process for PM-Kisan scheme was initiated from February to get a sanitised list of farmers and to create authentic database of beneficiaries with scrutiny of documents and other relevant records. After registration of farmers, the data for PM-Kisan would be utilised for the CM-Kisan scheme, earlier called KALIA yojana under the previous BJD government in the state.

Sources in the Agriculture department said so far, the district has managed to complete registration of 15,291 farmers against the target of 1,90,805 farmers, which is barely eight per cent. They attributed the slow pace of registration to various reasons including the mandatory e-KYC and mismatch of information in different personal documents of farmers.

Different common services centres (CSCs) have been authorised to register the eligible farmers. However, the CSCs are not keen to expedite the process as they barely get Rs 10 remuneration for a registration. The Sahayak mode in which any individual bringing a farmer to the CSC for registration would get Rs 10 incentive, is also not working with none showing interest, said the sources.