Ministers hit back at US travel fiat on Odisha visit

BHUBANESWAR: A sudden travel advisory by the United States flagging security concerns in parts of Odisha and urging its citizens to be highly cautious while travelling has sparked an outrage in the state. Odisha is among 14 states where the US has advised its citizens to reconsider their travel plans.

Reacting sharply to the development, deputy chief minister and Tourism minister Pravati Parida said Odisha is a peaceful state and the advisory was unwarranted. However, such an advisory would have no impact on tourism as very few travellers from the US visit the state.

“The state attracts more tourists from Europe, Arabian and middle east countries and Australia besides the Asia, mostly from East, South and South-East Asia. However, the Ministry of External Affairs will take up the matter with the US counterparts,” Parida, who is also the Women and Child Development minister, told TNIE.

Minister for Science and Technology Krushna Chandra Patra also said Odisha is among the safest states in the country and any crime here is dealt with iron hand. Countering the grounds on which the US issued the advisory, he said, “Is there no violence in America? The country too reports riots and mass shootings. Wasn’t there an attack on Trump and the White House? How can they judge us and on what basis?”