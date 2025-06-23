Ministers hit back at US travel fiat on Odisha visit
BHUBANESWAR: A sudden travel advisory by the United States flagging security concerns in parts of Odisha and urging its citizens to be highly cautious while travelling has sparked an outrage in the state. Odisha is among 14 states where the US has advised its citizens to reconsider their travel plans.
Reacting sharply to the development, deputy chief minister and Tourism minister Pravati Parida said Odisha is a peaceful state and the advisory was unwarranted. However, such an advisory would have no impact on tourism as very few travellers from the US visit the state.
“The state attracts more tourists from Europe, Arabian and middle east countries and Australia besides the Asia, mostly from East, South and South-East Asia. However, the Ministry of External Affairs will take up the matter with the US counterparts,” Parida, who is also the Women and Child Development minister, told TNIE.
Minister for Science and Technology Krushna Chandra Patra also said Odisha is among the safest states in the country and any crime here is dealt with iron hand. Countering the grounds on which the US issued the advisory, he said, “Is there no violence in America? The country too reports riots and mass shootings. Wasn’t there an attack on Trump and the White House? How can they judge us and on what basis?”
The June 18 advisory by the US has warned its citizens against travel to southwestern Odisha, which it lists among regions impacted by Maoist violence. It specifically lists attacks targeting security forces and government officials in rural areas, including those bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.
“Attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur sporadically in the rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand that share a border with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Southwest areas of Odisha are also affected,” the advisory stated.
While the state capital, Bhubaneswar, and major urban areas have been cited as unaffected by these restrictions, the US government has asked its employees to obtain special authorisation before travelling to regions beyond the capital. With a set of dos and don’ts for American travellers, the advisory has outlined restrictions related to the use of satellite phones and GPS devices, which are illegal in India, and reminded travellers of the risks of sexual assault, particularly in tourist locations.
It also discouraged solo travel for women, underscoring rising gender-based crimes and advised travellers to remain vigilant. “Rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations,” the advisory stated.