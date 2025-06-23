Odisha fire personnel to be awarded for exemplary work

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire and Emergency Services personnel will receive state-level awards for their exemplary work.

In a notification issued recently, the Home department said the state-level awards will consist of six categories - best fire fighter, leading fire fighter, driver havildar, assistant station officer, station officer and assistant fire officer.

This apart, the team which will be adjudged as the best during the annual professional duty meet will also be awarded. While the best fire fighter will receive a cash reward of Rs 1,000, leading fire fighter, driver havildar and assistant station officer will get Rs 1,500 each and station officer and assistant fire officer will be provided Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 cash rewards respectively.

The best team will also be provided Rs 3,000 cash along with a shield.

The selection committee to give away the state-level awards will be headed by DG Fire Services as its chairman, read the Home department’s notification.