Orissa HC expresses shock over manual drain cleaning, orders CMC to use machines

CUTTACK: Expressing alarm over the practice of manual cleaning of drains by engaging labourers, the Orissa High Court has directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to take immediate steps to shift to mechanised process and submit a report by July 31.

“This court expects that the inhuman methodology resorted to would be stopped immediately and efforts shall be made to undertake the drain cleaning activities by deploying technologically advanced drain cleaning machines,” the bench of Justices SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, which is dealing with PILs on civic issues in Cuttack city, said.

The court took note of media reports on how labourers, even minor boys, are engaged in the daunting task of clearance of wastes, deposits and sewage from the storm water channels and big drains in the city.

While they enter the drains without proper safety gear or safety measures, no CMC staff is monitoring the operations, thereby endangering the lives of the workers.

The bench observed, “Needless to say, ensuring the health and safety of labourers is crucial for productive outcome. This involves implementing measures to prevent work-related injuries, diseases and hazards. When the labourers are used to clean the big drains manually, it very often leads to hazardous conditions and can lead to injuries or fatalities due to toxic fumes and coming in contact with sharp objects like broken glasses, metals and spikes besides poisonous snakes in the water bodies.”

Accordingly, the bench ordered the CMC to finalise a plan of action to streamline the cleaning process of the drains by adopting suitable machines and training of manpower and place it in the court during on the next date on July 7.

The bench also directed CMC to make sure there is no violation of the provisions of Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act in their operations.