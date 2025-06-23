Orissa HC seeks response from collector, SP on Medha Patkar’s Rayagada entry ban

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought response from the collector and SP of Rayagada on ban imposed on activist Medha Patkar and 24 others from entering or staying in the district for a period of two months.

The ban order was issued on June 4 ahead of a public meeting on the next day at Hatpada field in Sunger of Kashipur block, which Patkar and other activists were scheduled to attend. The meeting was organised to protest against the proposed bauxite mining activities at Sijimali hills.

“There is a reasonable apprehension that their movement and presence in Rayagada district may lead to deterioration of law and order, disturb public peace and hinder the smooth conduct of administration affairs and development process in the district,” said the order issued by collector Parul Patawari on the basis of the report of the SP.

Dr Randall Sequeira, a Bhawanipatna-based medical practitioner who was among those barred, filed a petition challenging the ban order, on June 17. He claimed that he has been rendering free medical service to numerous tribal communities residing in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts. Restraining his entry into Rayagada will adversely affect the essential healthcare services being provided by him to the underprivileged population there, he contended.

When the petition was taken up for hearing on Friday, petitioner counsel Afraaz Suhail argued that the anticipated protest was a one-day event, but extending the restriction for a two-month period lacked justification.

Taking note of it, Justice SK Panigrahi sought response from the collector and SP of Rayagada on the matter. Justice Panigrahi directed additional government advocate Debashish Nayak to take necessary instruction and schedule next hearing on the matter for June 24.