365 special trains to run during Rath Yatra in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims and visitors from across Odisha and neighbouring states.

Sources said a record number of 365 special trains will be operating during the Rath Yatra period, in addition to other regular trains.

These special services will be available in various parts of the state including Rourkela, Birmitrapur, Bangiriposi, Junagarh Road, Badampahar, Boudh, Jagdalpur, Balasore, Angul, Gunupur, Rayagada, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Daspalla, Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Talcher, Cuttack, Berhampur, Dhenkanal, Barbil, Palasa and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Gondia (Chhattisgarh) and Santragachi (West Bengal). Special emphasis will be given on major days of the chariot festival.

“The special trains will cater to the massive surge of pilgrims during the festival and significantly ease travel in remote and interior districts. Although the special trains will run on other days, emphasis will be given on Rath Yatra, Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha,” said a railway official.