Enhance CCTV surveillance at railway stations: DGP YB Khurania

BHUBANESWAR : In a move to tighten vigil on anti-social elements and prevent crimes, DGP YB Khurania on Monday directed the Government Railway Police (GRP) to enhance CCTV surveillance across all the railway stations in the state.

Addressing a meeting on railway security here, the DGP emphasised installation of CCTV cameras at the railway stations which do not have any video surveillance of their own and urged the police to further enhance the storage capacity of the existing systems.

He directed the police officers to identify the railway stations where drugs like ganja and opium are loaded and unloaded, and initiate stringent action against the peddlers/dealers transporting the contraband.

Anticipating that the left-wing extremists may attempt to disrupt train services near the railway stations in Maoist-hit districts, Khurania instructed GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers to prevent incidents of Naxal violence and keep a close watch on human trafficking.

The DGP further warned that action will be initiated against the miscreants found involved in hurling stones at moving trains. “Strict action will also be taken against pick-pockets and anti-socials engaged in theft, snatching and loot on railway station platforms and in moving trains,” he said further asking the GRP officers to display photographs of habitual offenders in the railway stations.

Khurania also informed that adequate security arrangements have been made for Rath Yatra. Special trains from various districts will arrive in Puri during the chariot festival and adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure no untoward incident takes place, he said.