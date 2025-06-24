Odisha: 2 dalit men beaten up, tonsured, forced to eat grass, drink drain water on cattle smuggling suspicion

BERHAMPUR: Two dalit men were brutally tortured, half tonsured, forced to eat grass and drink drain water after being falsely accused of cattle smuggling in Ganjam district.

The shocking incident took place in broad daylight at Kharigumma village under Dharakote block on Sunday.

Sources said the victims, Bulu Nayak (52) and Babul Nayak (43) of Singipur, purchased a cow and two calves from Haripur as part of dowry arrangement of a family’s marriage ceremony and were bringing the cattle to their village on a cargo auto-rickshaw.

A group of locals intercepted them at Kharigumma, accusing them of transporting cattle illegally. The group snatched their mobile phones and cash and demanded Rs 30,000 to release the animals. When the duo refused, the miscreants tied their limbs, thrashed them, partially shaved their heads at a local salon, forced them to crawl for nearly two km to Jahada village.

The victims were then allegedly forced to consume grass and drain water at Jahada village chowk. Subsequently, a villager informed a local leader who reached the spot to release them but demanded `30,000 for the purpose.

Despite suffering injuries on head and other parts of the body due to the assault, the two victims managed to escape from the spot and reached their village. After receiving preliminary treatment at the local hospital, they lodged a complaint with Dharakote police. However, as the police were reportedly busy with VVIP duty on Sunday, the FIR was accepted late in the night.

As the news of the inhuman incident spread, leaders of Ganjam unit of Dalit Mahasabha reached Singipur and held a protest meeting on Monday. Expressing concern over rise in atrocities against dalits during the one-year rule of BJP in the state, they accused the government of failing to curb the rising lawlessness in Ganjam.