Odisha seeks trade-off: Revisit ESZ boundaries for tourism projects

BHUBANESWAR : In a move that could put significant pressure on critical protected areas (PAs) in Odisha, the state government has decided to revisit the boundaries of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) to remove the ‘no commercial and no construction’ clause for enhancing their tourism prospects.

A meeting, chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on May 30, discussed tourism master plan and land bank issues and discussed governance and execution model for tourism infrastructure relating to national parks, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites.

Minutes of the meeting, accessed by TNIE, revealed that the government plans to take a fresh relook at notifications of ESZs by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department through Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), to remove the ‘no commercial/no construction’ clause.

The meeting felt the clause does not accurately reflect the ‘enabling spirit and provisions’ of the existing guidelines of the Union ministry, though such areas have tourism development potential.

Interestingly, the chief secretary’s meeting advised that the already notified and soon-to-be notified ESZ be discussed with Tourism department during tourism master plan preparation.

It was also decided that the ESZs of Satkosia and Similipal - two tiger reserves of the state - be reviewed by the chief secretary with the PCCF (wildlife) and other officials of the Forest department.

“The MoEFCC would be moved by the chief secretary with a request to allow use of forest land for non-site specific purposes since the state has more than 33 per cent forest cover as per Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Rules 2023 for hospitality units,” the meeting’s proceedings said.