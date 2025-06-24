Odisha seeks trade-off: Revisit ESZ boundaries for tourism projects

BHUBANESWAR : In a move that could put significant pressure on critical protected areas (PAs) in Odisha, the state government has decided to revisit the boundaries of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) to remove the ‘no commercial and no construction’ clause for enhancing their tourism prospects.
A meeting, chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on May 30, discussed tourism master plan and land bank issues and discussed governance and execution model for tourism infrastructure relating to national parks, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites.
Minutes of the meeting, accessed by TNIE, revealed that the government plans to take a fresh relook at notifications of ESZs by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department through Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), to remove the ‘no commercial/no construction’ clause.
The meeting felt the clause does not accurately reflect the ‘enabling spirit and provisions’ of the existing guidelines of the Union ministry, though such areas have tourism development potential.
Interestingly, the chief secretary’s meeting advised that the already notified and soon-to-be notified ESZ be discussed with Tourism department during tourism master plan preparation.
It was also decided that the ESZs of Satkosia and Similipal - two tiger reserves of the state - be reviewed by the chief secretary with the PCCF (wildlife) and other officials of the Forest department.
“The MoEFCC would be moved by the chief secretary with a request to allow use of forest land for non-site specific purposes since the state has more than 33 per cent forest cover as per Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Rules 2023 for hospitality units,” the meeting’s proceedings said.
It was finalised that an empowered committee headed by additional chief secretary, Forest and Environment department will be formed to discuss tourism projects, forest clearance and ESZs. The panel will meet once every two months.
The move is seen as relaxing the strong conservation guidelines of the MoEFCC to make way for tourist infrastructure in critical wildlife habitats such as national parks and sanctuaries of the state.
The meeting’s decision that Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority (OCZMA) will re-examine classification of coastal regulation zone in view of a request of the Tourism department for development of tourism projects along selected coastal zones with potential has also sparked strong concerns from conservationists.
Previously, proposal to reduce ESZ boundary of Satkosia Tiger Reserve to zero at two critical points had evoked similar concerns and even drew notice of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).
A wildlife officer, however, said that the decisions may not yield desired result as ESZs are mandated around protected forests, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to minimise negative impacts from activities in their surrounding areas. These zones create a buffer to protect the fragile ecosystems within the protected areas from the detrimental effects of development and human activities.