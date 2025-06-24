Odisha to bring back application fees for job tests

BHUBANESWAR : In a move that could raise questions over exclusion and discriminatory practices, the state government has decided to reintroduce examination or application fees for appearing in different recruitment tests conducted by it.

The government’s rationale, however, is that the measure will filter out ‘non-serious’ candidates from appearing the exams, thereby reducing the candidate load and burden on the examination agencies.

The Odisha Public Se rvi c e Commi s s ion (OPSC), Odisha Staff Select ion Commi s s ion (OSSC) and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) conduct examinations for different government posts and services throughout the year.

Imposition of examination fees will ensure those who are serious about getting the particular job apply and appear the tests, officials concerned said. The issue was discussed earlier this year at a chief secretary-level meeting and subsequently decided that fee for the recruitment examination may be reintroduced.

The amount will be refunded to the candidates after the exams. The General Administration and Public Grievance department on Saturday wrote to the secretaries of OPSC, OSSC and OSSSC seeking their views with regards to the procedure to be adopted for refund of the examination fees collected from the candidates.