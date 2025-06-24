Odisha warns action against officials for wrong recording of government land rights

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the Odisha government has warned action against revenue officials for their alleged involvement in ‘wrong’ recording of ‘swatwa’ (property rights) of leaseout government land.

In a guarded letter to all districts, the additional chief secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, DK Singh, has asked to examine the status of the land leased out to individuals and organisations for various purposes, and rectify as per law.

The direction came after the government noticed that in some cases, lease of government land sanctioned in favour of various organisations, industrial and commercial concerns and public sector undertakings, corporations, local authorities and entrepreneurs for non-agricultural, commercial and industrial purposes have been wrongly and illegally recorded under ‘sthitiban’ (homestead land) status in the record-of-rights.

“This wrong recording of government leasehold land is a serious illegality and irregularity. It is causing serious problems like potential land embezzlement, misuse and legal issues like increased litigation,” he said.

As per the prevailing rules for recording government land, the status of the land - ‘sthitiban’ and ‘rayati’ (rights to hold land for agricultural purposes) are awarded only for the land given for the purpose of agriculture and its ancillary purposes. But if the land is given for non-agricultural purposes, then the status of the land cannot be ‘sthitiban’. In such cases, a lease deed is executed and the ownership and rights are regulated as per the terms of the said lease deed.