Online booking of Samaleswari temple prasad on cards

SAMBALPUR: The Samaleswari temple is all set to embrace digital transformation with its onboarding on to mobile application ‘Faith 360’ to make services of the 16th century shrine more accessible to devotees.

Developed with the support of HDFC bank, the app is expected to go live by the end of this month. It will allow devotees, especially those living far from Sambalpur, to book prasad online, make donations, and access daily updates about temple rituals and schedules - all from the comfort of their homes.

Samaleswari temple will become the third shrine in Odisha after ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar and Jagannath temple in Koraput to be available on the Faith 360 platform.

In its initial phase, the app will offer online prasad booking and delivery, detailed information about temple timings and events. After completion of the second phase of the SAMALEI project, devotees will also be able to book rooms in the upcoming temple guesthouse and the kalyan mandap for religious or personal functions.

Additionally, devotees will be able to pre-book darshan slots, helping manage the daily rush and avoid the long waiting time. Photographs of the temple’s daily rituals will also be made available on the app.

President of Samaleswari Temple Trust Board Sanjay Babu said the footfall of devotees has significantly increased following the redevelopment of the shrine. Thousands of devotees and tourists visit the temple daily, and the demand for prasad often exceeds the availability.