Orissa HC fixes July 17 date to review drainage works

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed July 17 to review the drainage upgrade work at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH), Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute for Cancer (AHPGIC) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics (Sishu Bhawan), in Cuttack.

The bench of Justice SK Sahoo and V Narasingh, which is dealing with PILs on civic issues in Cuttack city, fixed the date after taking on record a report submitted by CMC on rain preparedness for the ensuing monsoon at the three premier medical institutions following the HC’s order.

According to the report, 80 per cent of the drain desilting work inside SCB MCH campus and AHPGIC completed and the rest will be finished by end of the month. It also stated that a high-power VOLVO pump bearing capacity of 24 HP has been installed for dewatering of storm water from the Sishu Bhawan campus. Another 10 HP pump will be provided, if required, at the time of heavy rains.

For construction of drainage facility inside Sishu Bhawan Rs 8.08 crore has already been approved by the Health & Family Welfare department. The internal drainage network will be completed by August 31, 2026, the report said.