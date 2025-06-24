Rs 550 crore projects launched in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 550 crore at a state-level youth convention in Ganjam’s Aska on Monday.

Addressing the Yuva Shakti Samavesh, the fourth and last public outreach programme to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government, the chief minister also announced establishment of a world-class industrial training institute (ITI) at Polasara in the district.

He said Odisha is poised to become a state of limitless possibilities for the youths, with a golden era unfolding for the young generation. The youths are the strength, potential and future of society. With 1.7 crore people in the productive age group of 15-35 years in Odisha, the state is harnessing this demographic dividend. Odisha is also creating vast opportunities across all sectors, aiming to achieve a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

Emphasising that youths will play a pivotal role in realising this vision, Majhi said, “Know your talent and work towards its development. Think globally. Always aim to be the best. With this mindset, you will achieve great things and your success will pave the way for Odisha’s progress. When 1.5 crore youths thrive, Odisha will become a leading state, driving India’s growth.”

He further said sports is a field where one can achieve fame and financial success through skill. The government has made significant arrangements for development of sports infrastructure in the state. The youths should take advantage of these opportunities to pursue sports as a career.