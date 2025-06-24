Two women misbehaved by local youths in Odisha's Jajpur, one held

JAJPUR: Two young women, including a resident of New Delhi, were allegedly misbehaved by local youths at a village under Dasarathpur police limits of Jajpur district on Sunday night.

The two had gone to Maa Biraja Temple and the incident took place during their return home, at Tarangasagarpur village.

According to the complaint filed by Tapaswini Das, she had come home for her father’s first death anniversary on Saturday. Her friend Puja had accompanied her too. Puja wanted to visit Maa Biraja Temple, one of the oldest Shakti Peethas of India, during her Jajpur visit.

As per their schedule, Tapaswini and Puja visited the shrine and returned by a bus. They got down at Patanasahi Chhak and Tapaswini called her brother to come pick them up since it was 9.30 pm and they felt unsafe to walk home alone.

Tapaswini’s brother along with two others came on a bike to pick them up. However, as there were five of them, Tapaswini and Puja decided to walk while her brother led on the bike.

On their way, two miscreants identified as Anil Jena (30) and Nitesh Jena (20) allegedly passed lewd remarks at Tapaswini and Puja. When Tapaswini’s brother and his friends protested, Anil and Nitesh thrashed them and continued to misbehave with the women. The accused allegedly manhandled them too.

As the two women raised an alarm, locals reached the spot. Anticipating trouble, the accused fled. Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal said Anil has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the other accused.