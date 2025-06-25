12-year-old boy falls into floodwater in Bhograi, dies

BALASORE: A 12-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into the floodwaters in Gabgaon village under Bhograi block here on Tuesday morning.

The deceased is Kanha Deo of Gabgaon. Sources said Kanha was walking along the village road inundated by floodwaters. He accidentally slipped and fell into submerged water body. Though locals noticed him slipping and rushed to help, they were unable to trace him immediately.

After several minutes, Kanha was rescued from the water body in a critical condition and rushed to Kamarda community health centre, where he was declared dead.

Baliapal police registered an unnatural death (UD) case in connection with the incident and sent the body for postmortem.

This is the second flood-related death in Balasore in the last three days. On Saturday, Maheswar Pila (25) of Ikidpal village under Baliapal block was swept away by strong flood currents while crossing an old bridge near Jamkunda village. His body was recovered on Sunday.

Assistant collector and district emergency officer Saikrushna Jena said floodwater has receded in most of the areas.

However, waterlogging persists in some low-lying regions in Basta, Jaleswar, Bhograi and Baliapal blocks. Relief distribution is underway. Officials from the Agriculture, Revenue, and Horticulture departments are assessing the extent of crop damage, he added.