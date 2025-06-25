70 Modaks ‘stolen’ from Srimandir, Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan refutes claims

BHUBANESWAR: DAYS ahead of the Rath Yatra, a new controversy has erupted at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri over alleged theft of 70 Dashamula Modaks (herbal medicines) from the shrine’s Garada Ghara or storehouse.

The traditional medicinal formulations, made from different kinds of herbs and natural ingredients, are offered to the Trinity during the Anasara period, when the deities suffer from fever.

While a complaint in this regard was filed by the badagrahi of Lord Balabhadra Haladhar Das Mohapatra with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday refuted the allegation. The incident came to light on June 21 night when 313 Modaks were brought to the shrine’s Garada Ghara under tight security. The next day during the Anavasara Ekadashi ritual, only 243 Modaks were reportedly found, prompting Das Mohapatra to file a formal complaint with SJTA.

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee acknowledged receipt of the complaint. However, Harichandan termed the allegations of theft as baseless. “The Modaks which are offered to the deities are never counted before the offering. Hence, there is no question of theft. Action will be taken against those who are trying to create such unnecessary controversy,” he said.

Padhee said investigation into the allegation is underway but preliminary findings do not substantiate the theft claims. Stating that this is a confidential ritual of the shrine, he also cautioned against public discussion of such matters.