Bargarh farmers block NH over delay in lifting of paddy bags from mandis

BARGARH: Farmers on Tuesday blocked NH-53 at Godbhaga demanding immediate lifting of paddy bags lying unattended at mandis in Attabira block.

The blockade, which lasted for over three hours, disrupted traffic on the Bargarh-Sambalpur route, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway.

The farmers began the protest in front of Godbhaga market yard by dumping paddy bags directly on the highway. They alleged that despite bringing their produce to mandis for sale, thousands of paddy bags remain unsold due to slow procurement and lack of timely lifting. They also claimed that their paddy had already germinated due to prolonged exposure to rains.

The agitators claimed they had repeatedly approached district officials including the Bargarh collector and the civil supplies officer. However, they received only verbal assurance with no concrete action on the ground. Allegations of false entries in mandi records, procurement under fake farmer identity cards and paddy arriving from neighbouring Chhattisgarh also surfaced during the protest.

The farmers further alleged that at many mandis, lifting of paddy has been stopped due to low targets and poor coordination, resulting in thousands of bags lying unsold. Some farmers claimed nearly 70 per cent of their paddy was yet to be procured.

Later in the day, deputy collector Madan Panda, additional district magistrate Prasanna Panda and additional tehsildar of Attabira Ankit Panda reached the protest site and held discussion with the agitating farmers. The protest was called off after the administration assured that all token-holding farmers will have their paddy procured by June 30.