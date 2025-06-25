Foolproof security measures in place for Rath Yatra: DGP YB Khurania

BHUBANESWAR: With just a few days left for the Rath Yatra, DGP YB Khurania on Tuesday said foolproof security arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the festival.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on security for the chariot festival Khurania said, experienced police personnel have been deployed on duty. Special security arrangements have also been made for Srimandir, Shree Gundicha Temple and the three chariots of the Trinity.

“The security, and law and order responsibilities have been divided into eight specific sectors to ensure smooth conduct of the annual festival. A special mobile app has been developed for the convenience of the public, which will provide quick information about traffic advisories, parking places, traffic jams and alternative routes,” the DGP said.

Apart from directing the police to discharge their duties properly, Khurania advised them to keep the surroundings clean and hygienic, and pay special attention to food and beverages. Nearly 200 platoons of police force will be stationed across Puri, with additional support from eight companies of central paramilitary forces.

For the first time, an integrated command control centre and AI-powered surveillance systems will assist officers in tracking traffic movement, identifying crowd surges and enabling prompt decision-making during emergencies. The AI cameras have been installed at multiple stretches including Uttara road in Bhubaneswar and Puri-Konark road. “Police have also deployed anti-drone systems, anti-sabotage teams and dog squads to strengthen security measures,” the DGP said.

Shun use of single-use plastic during the chariot festival: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the holy Rath Yatra, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday made a special appeal to the public to avoid single-use plastic during the festival in Puri. In a video message, Pradhan said lakhs of devotees from across the globe will gather in Puri to pull the chariots of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Prabhu Balabhadra. “When we are imagining a “Healthy Odisha and Happy Odisha”, our focus should be on cleanliness, environmental protection and safety of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the countrymen that we have to ban single-use plastic to achieve these three goals,” Pradhan said.