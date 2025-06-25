Man shot dead in fight over goat theft at Baripada

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in Baripada town after a 32-year-old man was shot dead and his mother injured in an attack over allegations of goat theft which snowballed into a bloody clash on Tuesday. Three others also suffered serious injuries in the incident.

All the four were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in the town before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when their condition reportedly deteriorated. The deceased was identified as Raju Ghadei.

The critically injured included Raju’s mother Sabitri Ghadei (53), Kundan Mukhi (22), Akash Mukhi (21) and Sipun Mukhi (21) of Kalikapur area in Baripada town police limits.

Police have detained four persons over the clash. A platoon of police was deployed on the medical college premises to prevent any deterioration in law and order as both groups reached the campus.

Trouble had been brewing since Monday after the two groups had a stand-off over goat theft. Biju, younger brother of Raju, accused Kundan, Akash, Sipun and Jitun of stealing their goats. He said, Raju and Sabitri had confronted the four and demanded that the animals be returned lest the matter would be reported to police.

A PCR team also reached Kalikapur but the matter remained unresolved as the Mukhis rubbished the allegations and the cops returned. On Tuesday, a group of 25 people reached the Ghadei household where both the sides were involved in a clash. Sabitri and her two sons were at home when the incident took place.

Biju said he had run away when he heard a gun-shot. Upon his return, he found his mother and sibling in a pool of blood. Both were rushed to the medical college. Kundan, Akash and Sipun were apparently caught by locals who reached the spot. DIG (Eastern range), Satyajit Naik, SP Varun Guntupalli and IIC KK Rout camped at the hospital after the incident. Nayak said that basing on a complaint by Biju, a case of murder was registered.