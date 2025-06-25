OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das forms probe team over 'torture' of two Dalits on allegations of cow smuggling

BHUBANESWAR: The torture of two dalit persons over allegations of cow smuggling in Kharigumma village of Ganjam district has raised political heat with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das forming a five-member committee headed by CLP leader Ramachandra Kadam to conduct an on-the-spot investigation into the incident.

Members of the committee include OPCC vice-president Lalatendu Mohapatra, party MLA from Sanakhemundi Ramesh Jena, state general secretary Subarna Nayak and secretary Tuleswar Nayak. The committee has been tasked to visit the village, engage directly with the victims and submit a report immediately to the OPCC president.

Meanwhile, a day after Rahul Gandhi’s condemnation, AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi demanded strong action against the culprits.

In a post on Facebook, Priyanka said the incident that occurred in Odisha, where two dalit youths were subjected to atrocities, is condemnable. Forcing them to eat grass and crawl on their knees is a barbaric act that brings shame to humanity. She said such incidents are on the rise in BJP-ruled states.