Orissa HC seeks response on full-time Utkal University V-C posting

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought response from the government on appointment of regular vice-chancellor of Utkal University, the premier public university of the state.

Acting on a PIL filed by advocate Prabir Kumar Das, the bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman scheduled the next hearing for July 8 and directed the state counsel to take instructions by then.

In his petition, Das pointed out that the University has been without a regular vice- chancellor since November 24 2024. He moved the court after his representation to the Chancellor on March 1, 2025 for taking immediate action to ensure appointment of a regular vice-chancellor evoked no action.

Das has sought intervention against inaction of the state government in appointing a regular vice-chancellor of Utkal University in accordance with the mandate contained in Section 6 (1) of Universities Act, 1989.

The Utkal University has 27 post-graduate departments with 5,000 students. It has 16 autonomous 298 degree and 149 professional colleges under its administration. The university is currently functioning under in-charge V-C Professor Jagneshwar Dandapat.