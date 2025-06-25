Suspect tries to end life before arrest in Jajpur

JAJPUR: In a dramatic turn of events, a suspect apprehended for misbehaving with two women in Dasarathpur reportedly tried to end his life by consuming toxic fruit of a plant late in the night on Monday.

A police team raided the house of Anil Jena, one of the accused during which he took the extreme step. He was rescued by police and admitted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital. He is stable and out of danger, police said.

“When we apprehended him from his house in connection with the case, he told us he had consumed the toxic fruit to end his life in fear of his social stigma. We took him for treatment. His condition is stable and he is out of danger,” said Jajpur SDPO PK Majhi.

On the other hand, Anil claimed he had no involvement in the case. “I have been falsely implicated in the case. I do not know the women. As I am accused in the case, I will lose my job and my life is spoilt. Hence I had no other option,” he said.

“There was only a tussle between the woman’s brother and us (he and Nitesh) over a dispute. We did not misbehave with the women. The allegations are baseless,” he added.

On Sunday night, two young women, including a resident of New Delhi, were allegedly misbehaved by Anil and Nitesh Jena at Tarangsagarpur village under Dasarathpur police limits.

They were accused of passing lewd remarks and misbehaviour. Based on the complaint, police arrested Anil and efforts are on to trace and arrest Nitesh.