Tusker dies of electrocution in Odisha

ANGUL: A 14-year-old tusker was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live wire connected to a solar fence in Satkosia forest on Tuesday. A 60-year-old man, Janak Dehury of Kulangi village, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

RCCF, Angul circle Sanjay Swain said Dehury owns a mango orchard near his house in Kulangi under Pampasar forest range. The tusker was regularly entering the orchard, feeding on the fruits and damaging his property.

“Enraged by this, Dehury allegedly charged the solar fence with electricity on Monday night with the intention of killing the animal. On Tuesday morning, the tusker came to the orchard, touched the live wire, and was killed instantly,” he said.

On being informed about the tusker’s death, the RCCF and the DFO rushed to the village for investigation. Postmortem on the carcass was conducted by a team of veterinary doctors. Dehury was arrested and further investigation is underway, Swain added.