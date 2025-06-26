25-year-old woman abducted, gangraped in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped after being abducted by three persons in a village under Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia police limits late on Tuesday evening.

The victim was en route to her uncle’s house when she was abducted by three persons and raped in a forested area, police said.

After receiving a formal complaint, Karanjia police arrested prime suspect Bikash Patra (28) while hunt for his two associates is on. Police said Patra was main perpetrator while the other two assisted him in the crime.

Investigation revealed, the woman was returning from a temple when Patra offered her a lift which she accepted because she had previous acquaintance with him. However, the 28-year-old youth along with his associates kidnapped the woman and committed the crime.

After committing the offence, the three threatened her against disclosing the matter and left the place. The woman returned to her relative’s place and narrated the entire incident.

She then lodged a complaint with Karanjia police late in the night after which police swung into action and arrested Patra. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of gangrape and abduction. Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli said efforts are on to arrest the co-accused very soon.