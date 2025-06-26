Ahead of Rath Yatra, Crime Branch takes down 11 fake websites for booking hotels

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Rath Yatra, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police took down 11 fake hotel booking websites to ensure pilgrims and tourists have a hassle free experience during the festival.

The agency received 317 complaints through cyber crime helpline number in the last few days about the fake hotel booking websites and went after them.

Many fake websites mimicked the portals of famous hotels and those run by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). Some of the fake websites removed include <https://www.hotelspuri.net>, https://hotel-panthanivas-puri-otdc.hotelsgds.com, <https://otdcpanthanivaspuri.co.in> and <http://thehanscocopalms.in> among others.

Sources said the social media team of CB has been continuously monitoring online platforms to detect fake hotel booking websites. “We are keeping a close eye on such fake websites. Once such websites comes to our notice, immediate action is taken to bring them down. To ensure safety of citizens and to keep them informed, awareness posts on fake hotel booking scams are being shared across our cyber safety social media platforms,” said the CB in a statement on Wednesday.

Lately, hotel booking scams have witnessed a rise in the state, especially in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Fraudsters have been creating fake websites and social media pages that look genuine, offer cheap rates. They also demand full payment via UPI, wallets or bank transfers using fake customer care numbers and receipts.

The probe agency said many such fake sites appear on top of Google search results, making difficult to ascertain their genuineness. Victims often realise about the scam only after reaching the hotels. Several complaints regarding fraudulent hotel deals have been received through helpline 1930 and from various government departments as well as the hotel owners.

Meanwhile, it has issued an advisory to visitors to book hotels only through verified platforms like Make My Trip, Goibibo, Booking.com or official tourism websites.