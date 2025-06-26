ECoR launches new app for Rath Yatra in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday launched a dedicated mobile application ‘ECoR Yatra’ to offer realtime, reliable and accessible railway services to lakhs of pilgrims attending the Rath Yatra in Puri.

The android-based app is now available on the Google Play Store and provides a comprehensive digital guide to all rail-related services and passenger amenities during the festival.

Railway officials said the ECoR Yatra app is a one-stop digital solution for passengers to plan their journey and access transport services. They can get updates related to railway facilities without the need to wait in station counters. With intuitive navigation and multilingual support, the app will cater to users from across the country.

A complete list of special trains running exclusively for Rath Yatra 2025 (from June 25 to July 7) including train numbers, timings and halts is also available. Pilgrims can use this app to plan their trip well in advance, they said.

The app has been integrated with IRCTC to provide information about available retiring rooms, tourist huts and temporary accommodations. Details about special ticket counters at Puri and other important stations have been added.

Linked with the national train enquiry system and PNR status, the app will allow passengers to check seat availability and help navigate their journey better. It will provide detailed guidelines and advisories on crowd movement and guidelines for senior citizens and children.