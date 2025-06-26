Emergency a dark chapter in history which cannot be forgotten, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the countless people who fought Emergency and the authoritarian Congress regime during 1975 and 1977 to protect India’s democracy.

Describing the Emergency period as a dark chapter in India’s history, marked by repression and atrocities, the chief minister said those days cannot be forgotten. He emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of authoritarian rule and the need to protect the constitution and fundamental rights.

Addressing a state-level function marking the 50th anniversary of Emergency on June 25, observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Majhi said it was a day when constitutional and fundamental rights of individuals were snatched away, press freedom muzzled and all those who opposed it were imprisoned.

The BJP fought tirelessly to protect people’s rights, with many leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani sent to jail, he said. The press faced severe censorship and journalists were jailed for standing up for their rights.

Several prominent leaders in Odisha, including Harekrushna Mahatab, Biju Patnaik and Biswabhusan Harichandan were arrested during the Emergency.

Majhi said the government has decided to observe a year-long programme to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency which will conclude on June 25, 2026.

Paying tribute to 108 Loktantra Senani, who fought the authoritarian regime and suffered imprisonment and torture, the CM said the state government has decided to provide a monthly pension of `20,000 and medical facilities to them as a mark of respect. So far, 56 of them have been approved for the pension.

The function organised by Odia Language, Literature and Culture department was also graced by Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, former ministers Bimbadhar Kuanr and Amar Prasad Satpathy.