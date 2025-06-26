NAPM members urge Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to protect rights of tribals in Nabarangpur

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha unit of National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) has expressed concern over a series of unlawful evictions and violation of human rights by the Forest and Revenue departments in the tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district.

The forum members led by president of Lok Shakti Abhiyan Prafulla Samantara have appealed to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to intervene and stop all ongoing evictions in Nabarangpur and other scheduled areas to protect the interests of tribals and forest-dwelling communities.

A fact-finding team of NAPM team had visited the district on June 19 and documented large-scale demolitions and displacement of hundreds of scheduled tribe, scheduled caste, OBC, and forest-dependent families across several villages.

According to the report prepared by NAPM, villagers in Hatibadi (Jharigaon block), Mendabeda (Umerkote), Chacharaghati (Chandahandi) and Lakhanpur (Raighar) were subject to widespread demolitions by the Forest and Revenue departments.

They alleged the eviction drives carried out during monsoon have left families without shelter, food, drinking water or access to healthcare. Despite clear legal protection under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996, the evictions reportedly took place without proper notice and consent of Gram Sabhas while legitimate land claims under the FRA were still pending.