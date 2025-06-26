Odisha's Nuapada top-performing district in Aadhaar card generation

NUAPADA: Achieving a major milestone, Nuapada has emerged as the top-performing district in Odisha in Aadhaar card generation, clocking an impressive coverage of 113 per cent.

This was revealed during the second meeting of the district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee (DLAMC) held at Nuapada collectorate on Wednesday.

UIDAI assistant director Adarsha Pattnaik said in Nuapada, Aadhaar cards have been generated for 22,444 children below five years, 1,69,047 individuals aged six to 18 years and 5,83,288 people above 18 years of age, securing the district the lead position in Odisha.

However, the meeting, chaired by district collector Madhusudan Das, also flagged pressing challenges. Child enrolment, especially for newborns, has been halted for over a month with India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) representatives reportedly unaware of the cause. The collector ordered immediate resolution of the issue to resume enrolment services.

Raising concerns over fake documents being uploaded during enrolment, the collector questioned lapses by operators and called for greater scrutiny and accountability.

The district education officer highlighted the UDISE+ mismatches which have affected over 14,000 students. He emphasised the urgency of correcting Aadhaar-linked names and date of birth (DoB) errors to prevent academic disruption.

Officials noted that tribal and rural populations remain unaware of the e-gazette name change process, which is complex and time-consuming.

The collector suggested exploring simpler alternatives to ensure accessibility and inclusivity.

Das also proposed issuance of Aadhaar to vulnerable individuals lacking documents through authentication by tehsildar-signed declarations, ensuring that no one is excluded from vital services.

Additionally, he instructed that lists of rejected applications under the PM Janman Yojana be forwarded to the state office in Bhubaneswar for necessary intervention.

Among others, additional collector Bhimasen Sabar, CDMO Dr Manoj Sahu, district e-governance officer Birendra Singh Dandasena and representatives of UIDAI, IPPB, and Aadhaar supervisory teams attended the meeting.