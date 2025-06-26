Robbers loot gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint in Odisha

KEONJHAR: At least five armed robbers looted gold ornaments worth `1.5 crore from a jewellery shop at a market in Harichandanpur block here on Wednesday.

Police said at around 6.35 pm, five masked miscreants arrived at the shop, Narayan Jewellers, in Harichandanpur market on two motorcycles. Brandishing firearms, they entered inside and threatened Narayan Sahu, the shop owner, at gunpoint.

Subsequently, they forcibly took the locker key and fled with gold jewellery weighing around 1-1.5 kg stored inside. At the time of the incident, only three persons including Sahu were inside the shop. There were no customers present.

On being informed, Harichandanpur police rushed to the spot for investigation. Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu and Ghatgaon SDPO Vijayakrishna Mohapatra also reached the crime scene.

Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the jewellery shop and nearby establishments to identify the robbers. A search operation has also been launched in the nearby forest areas to nab them.