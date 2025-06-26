Unrest grips correctional home on Rourkela special jail campus

ROURKELA: A correctional home on the premises of Rourkela special jail descended into chaos on Wednesday with an inmate attempting suicide in the morning followed by violent protest by several others over alleged poor food quality and mismanagement.

Place of Safety (PoS), the correctional centre under Women and Child Development (WCD) department, houses offenders aged between 16 and 21 years who are involved in serious crimes.

Sources said an inmate convicted for murder and serving a four-year sentence reportedly consumed phenyl disinfectant. The inmate, hailing from Ganjam district, was reportedly distressed over not being able to meet his family members and attend his sister’s wedding recently. He was immediately shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where he is currently undergoing treatment.

In the evening, several other inmates resorted to agitation and refused to take food alleging mismanagement in the correctional home. Sources said the agitated inmates damaged furniture and other property before RN Pali police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Later in the day, the district child protection officer (DCPO), superintendent of Rourkela Special Jail and a member of the Child Welfare Committee visited the facility to take stock of the situation. While jail superintendent Jiban Singh Munda was unavailable for comment, DCPO Sribanta Jena confirmed the suicide attempt and the inmate’s recovery but did not provide further details on the circumstances leading to the act.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said efforts to restore normalcy in the correctional home are underway. “It is an internal matter of the correctional facility and the role of police is limited to maintaining law and order,” he added.

The unrest comes amid administrative uncertainty at the PoS which is currently functioning without its designated contractual superintendent Umesh Sabat. Sabat’s entry into the facility was barred on June 23 after an inquiry was initiated against him. His suspension followed an order issued earlier on June 21 by the Panposh sub-collector, citing alleged violations of operational guidelines.

Administrative sources said despite the restriction, Sabat is in contact with some inmates through a mobile phone which he reportedly has provided to them. He is suspected of inciting unrest in the facility. Efforts are underway to trace the phone.