Adani Group, Reliance Foundation to offer ‘seva’ to pilgrims, frontline staff of Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER carrying out food distribution and pilgrim welfare services on a massive scale at the Maha Kumbh this year, the Adani Group will replicate a comprehensive ‘seva’ effort at the Rath Yatra in Puri. Reliance Industries too, has planned multi-pronged efforts to enrich the Rath Yatra experience for lakhs of devotees.

Led by chairman Gautam Adani, Adani Group will be undertaking a comprehensive ‘seva’ to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the chariot festival from June 26 to July 8. The company will set up designated food counters to distribute nearly 40 lakh nutritious meals to pilgrims and officials and cool drinks at beverage counters, all free of cost.

Besides, it will provide support for lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha; volunteers for beach clean-up; free T-shirts for official volunteers; fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers; and also a variety of jackets, raincoats, caps and umbrellas for officials and devotees.

Similarly, Reliance Foundation will be supporting the 13-day celebration with ‘Anna Seva’ along with ensuring cleanliness and managing crowd, among other things. It will be serving hot, wholesome meals to lakhs of devotees and police personnel at six key locations along the Rath Yatra route.

This apart, the foundation is collaborating with municipal and police authorities to guide devotees and has engaged over 4,000 trained volunteers to manage crowds. It will also be distributing over 1.5 lakh eco-friendly hand-fans to help pilgrims beat the heat and setting up 100 police aid posts with shelters for on-duty personnel. Keeping the rain alert in mind, 3,500 raincoats have also been distributed among police staff.