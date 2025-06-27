Bhubaneswar gears up for Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: Preparations for the grand Rath Yatra entered final phase in the state capital with Jagannath temples across the city gearing up to ensure smooth conduct of the annual chariot festival on Friday.

Organisers at Iskcon temple in Nayapalli, that hosts one of the major Rath Yatras in the city, said they are anticipating a turnout of nearly 2 lakh devotees this year. Iskcon spokesperson Radhakanta Das said, “The Pahandi ritual will take place at around 10.30 am, while pulling of the chariots will begin at around 3 pm after completion of Chhera Pahanra at around 2 pm.”

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said Rath Yatra will be celebrated at 58 places in the city this year with Iskcon and Shrivani Kshetra at KISS being two major locations. “Around 17 platoons of police force and 100 officers will be deployed in the city for smooth conduct of the festival. We have also formulated two operational plans for Rath Yatra celebrations at Iskcon and other places within the Bhubanewar Urban Police District (UPD),” he said.

The Commissionerate Police has also issued a traffic advisory, restricting movement of heavy vehicles on Nayapalli, fire station, CRP square, Unit VIII and a few other stretches from 3 pm onwards. This, however, will not affect the emergency services, police sources said.

Meanwhile, in wake of the recent outbreak of water-borne diseases in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed special enforcement squads and food inspection teams to oversee arrangements and sale of food items at crowded places during the festival.

All set

17 platoons of police force and 100 officers to be deployed

Vehicular movement to be restricted at key locations 3 pm onwards

Emergency services to remain unaffected

BMC to mobilise special enforcement squads and food safety teams to oversee sale of food