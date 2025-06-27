Digha temple aimed only at revenue, says Shankaracharya

BHUBANESWAR: Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth at Puri, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for constructing a replica of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple at Digha.

Addressing mediapersons at Puri on Thursday, he said the Digha temple is aimed at revenue and has nothing to do with devotion for Lord Jagannath.

“Mamata Banerjee has built the temple at Digha to retain the lakhs of devotees from West Bengal who visit Srimandir in Puri throughout the year. This is not about religious sentiments but for revenue generation. Many devotees from West Bengal visit Puri. She has built the temple in Digha keeping this in mind,” he said.

The Shankaracharya further said that while lakhs of devotees come to Puri round the year, their number multiplies during Snana Purnima, Nabajaubana Besha, Rath Yatra, Bahuda and Suna Besha rituals.

Rath Yatra will be celebrated at the Digha Jagannath Temple for the first time this year.

“This will boost the local trade but will not address the thirst of devotion of Lord Jagannath’s devotees,” the seer said.