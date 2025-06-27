Management feud mars functioning of Odisha’s lone correctional home

ROURKELA: The unrest at the Place of Safety (PoS) on Rourkela special jail premises has brought to the fore factional feud between two management groups of the correctional home.

Sources said an inquiry has been initiated into the allegations of mismanagement and violation of guidelines reportedly arising out of feuds between two management groups of the PoS.

On Wednesday, the correctional facility descended into chaos with an inmate attempting suicide followed by violent protest by others over alleged poor food quality and mismanagement. Normalcy returned on Thursday after Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak held discussion with the inmates and staff.

At the centre of the controversy is contractual superintendent of PoS Umesh Sabat whose entry to the correctional facility was restricted from June 23 pending an inquiry for violating guidelines.

Amid allegation of Sabat inciting the protest, the sub-collector, district child protection officer (DCPO) Sribanta Jena and others visited the facility. Nayak said the issue has been resolved and based on the inquiry report, appropriate action would be taken. He said the superintendent had violated guidelines by taking an inmate out of the PoS on May 16.

However, Sabat claimed he was punished for trying to correct several irregularities and pointed fingers at Rourkela special jail superintendent Jiban Singh Munda who controls the finances of the PoS as the acting drawing and disbursal officer.

Sabat said after joining in November 2023, he found the food menu for inmates was not followed. Less quantity of grocery and food items were procured and bills were raised for higher quantity. “I was forced to sign vouchers, but I continued to fight to ensure that the fund meant for inmates is spent on their benefits,” he said.

Sabat also claimed that Munda had illegally taken internet connection of the PoS and furniture to his official residence on the same campus. Some articles were returned to the PoS after he objected to it.