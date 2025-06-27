Million devotees gather at Puri as Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath begins amid chants, rain

BHUBANESWAR: Close to a million devotees from across the country and abroad converged at Puri as the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra began with great religious fervour in Puri on Friday.

Even the intermittent showers could not dampen the enthusiasm of the pilgrims as the crowd continued to swell to take part in the chariot pulling.

Amidst reverberating sounds of musical instruments, chanting, recital of shlokas and performances by artistes, the festival got off to a vibrant start with all the rituals that mark the holy Trinity’s annual sojourn.

The three deities emerged from the Shree Jagannath Temple for the grand Pahandi Bije rituals. The Pahandi rituals commenced at 11 am after a delay of about two hours and concluded by 12.15 pm. All three deities were taken to their chariots in Dhadi Pahandi and the alati of the holy Trinity was completed.

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb is expected to perform the ritualistic Chhera Pahanra from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. After the wooden horses are attached to the three rathas, the chariot pulling will commence at 4 pm.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted the devotees on the occasion. "On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. Millions of devotees attain a divine experience by having the darshan of the revered deities – Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan seated on the chariot," the President posted on X.