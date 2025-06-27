Odisha government signs pacts for Gopalpur port and jetty at Jatadhari

BHUBANESWAR : The state government signed two separate agreements for expansion of Gopalpur Port and construction of a jetty at Jatadhari river mouth mouth in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan here on Thursday.

A concession agreement was signed with JSW Utkal Steel Limited to build a captive jetty at Jatadhari mouth in Ersama tehasil of Jagatsinghpur district with an initial investment of Rs 2,100 crore. The jetty will have a cargo handling capacity of 52 million tonne. It is expected to create 3,450 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Similarly, a concession agreement was also signed with Gopalpur Ports Limited (Adani Ports) for expansion and development of Gopalpur port at an investment of `16,554 crore. This will increase the port’s cargo handling capacity to 50 million metric tonne. The project is expected to create around 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said his government has prioritised development of maritime trade by establishing ports, jetties and other infrastructure at various locations.

“The government aims to develop maritime trade in Odisha through public-private partnerships. We have plans to establish two new seaports at Inchudi in Balasore district and Bahuda in Ganjam district along with developing the Subarnarekha and Astaranga ports,” he said.