Odisha government signs pacts for Gopalpur port and jetty at Jatadhari

BHUBANESWAR : The state government signed two separate agreements for expansion of Gopalpur Port and construction of a jetty at Jatadhari river mouth mouth in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan here on Thursday.
A concession agreement was signed with JSW Utkal Steel Limited to build a captive jetty at Jatadhari mouth in Ersama tehasil of Jagatsinghpur district with an initial investment of Rs 2,100 crore. The jetty will have a cargo handling capacity of 52 million tonne. It is expected to create 3,450 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Similarly, a concession agreement was also signed with Gopalpur Ports Limited (Adani Ports) for expansion and development of Gopalpur port at an investment of `16,554 crore. This will increase the port’s cargo handling capacity to 50 million metric tonne. The project is expected to create around 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said his government has prioritised development of maritime trade by establishing ports, jetties and other infrastructure at various locations.
“The government aims to develop maritime trade in Odisha through public-private partnerships. We have plans to establish two new seaports at Inchudi in Balasore district and Bahuda in Ganjam district along with developing the Subarnarekha and Astaranga ports,” he said.
Stating that JSW Steel and Gopalpur Port Limited are renowned globally for their expertise, he expressed confidence that they would usher in a new era of port-led development in the state and the two projects would create around 8,450 employment opportunities.
Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena emphasised the crucial role of port and jetty development in the state’s overall economic growth. The government’s priority is to identify potential locations along the state’s coastline and develop non-major ports, jetties, fish harbours, coastal transportation and other infrastructure.
The agreement was signed by JSW Utkal Steel president Anil Kumar Singh, business head of Gopalpur Ports Limited Sandeep Jaiswal and port director Padmalochan Raul on behalf of the state government.
Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallik, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and other officials were present.