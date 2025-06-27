Odisha government to bring new EV policy targeting 50 per cent adoption by 2036

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is all set to introduce a new electric vehicle (EV) policy targeting at least 50 per cent battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in all new vehicle registrations by 2036. As part of the broader Odisha Vision 2036, the state also aims to achieve 50 pc adoption of electric and alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) by 2036.

The Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 proposes more incentives for EV buyers and charge-point operators (CPOs). On Wednesday, the departments of Commerce and Transport and Energy conducted a high-level brainstorming session to decide on the proposals to be incorporated in the revised EV policy that aims at advancing Odisha’s electric mobility transition and achieving key targets.

Principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee said, “The EV vehicle registration is on the rise, from 1.16 pc in 2021 to 8.71 pc as on June 20. The upcoming policy will promote green mobility, reduce carbon emissions and transform the state into a model EV ecosystem in the country,” she said.

Incentivisation of empanelled charge-point operators (CPOs) from the state budget on a first-come-first-serve basis, exploring internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to create a dedicated EV fund to support adoption and infrastructure and addressing range anxiety through accelerated rollout of public charging stations (PCS) in urban and semi-urban areas were also discussed.