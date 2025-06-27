Odisha government to bring new EV policy targeting 50 per cent adoption by 2036

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is all set to introduce a new electric vehicle (EV) policy targeting at least 50 per cent battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in all new vehicle registrations by 2036. As part of the broader Odisha Vision 2036, the state also aims to achieve 50 pc adoption of electric and alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) by 2036.
The Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 proposes more incentives for EV buyers and charge-point operators (CPOs). On Wednesday, the departments of Commerce and Transport and Energy conducted a high-level brainstorming session to decide on the proposals to be incorporated in the revised EV policy that aims at advancing Odisha’s electric mobility transition and achieving key targets.
Principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee said, “The EV vehicle registration is on the rise, from 1.16 pc in 2021 to 8.71 pc as on June 20. The upcoming policy will promote green mobility, reduce carbon emissions and transform the state into a model EV ecosystem in the country,” she said.
Incentivisation of empanelled charge-point operators (CPOs) from the state budget on a first-come-first-serve basis, exploring internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to create a dedicated EV fund to support adoption and infrastructure and addressing range anxiety through accelerated rollout of public charging stations (PCS) in urban and semi-urban areas were also discussed.
It was also decided that Odisha will actively leverage the PM e-DRIVE scheme of the Centre to provide financial assistance for EV adoption.
The state had implemented its first EV policy in 2021 with incentives for two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler owners, up to 2025. Although the target was for 20 per cent (pc) adoption of EVs out of the total registered vehicles of 26.22 lakh then, the response has been lukewarm due to various factors.
Even as around 1.6 lakh EVs, 85 pc of which are battery-operated two-wheelers and four-wheelers, have been registered in the state, the year-on-year growth in sales had dropped from 56.5 pc in 2023 to 48 pc last year reportedly due to lack of a robust charging network.
Odisha currently has over 550 PCS, including captive infrastructure operated by two-wheeler OEMs, electricity distribution companies and oil marketing companies. The state transport authority (STA) has already issued a request for proposal (RFP) for developing EV charging stations at strategic locations across the state.