Odisha government to launch campaign against ganja cultivation: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR : As part of Odisha’s goal to become a narcotic-free state, the government will launch an awareness campaign particularly among tribal people during which they will be advised not to cultivate ganja, said Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday.

He said, drug mafia often lure the tribal people to cultivate ganja for earning money. “A major part of the ganja is also produced from tribal regions of the state.

Hence, as part of the campaign, tribal people will be educated about the dangers of cultivating ganja and the consequences associated with it,” the minister said. Stating that Odisha cannot become totally ganja-free unless tribal people are restrained from taking up its cultivation, he said the state government is also planning to provide them alternative livelihood options as part of the campaign.

“We are also working on a plan to provide alternative livelihood options for these communities,” he said and added that the government is committed to end this illegal practice and save the tribal people from exploitation. This year, the government has destroyed the maximum of illegal ganja cultivation, Harichandan added.

The minister said, enforcement activities will also continue in coordination with the police. “A joint strategy has been discussed between the Excise department and the police which is aimed at enforcing tighter surveillance, uprooting ganja cultivation and taking strict action against offenders.

The focus will be both on curbing the supply chain and rehabilitating vulnerable communities,” he added. Asserting that the government will also be strict on the drug mafia, the minister said spread of intoxication cannot be stopped by enforcement alone because it is also a social issue.