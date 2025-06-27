One dies after boundary wall of TPNODL store collapses

BALASORE: A 43-year-old man was killed after the boundary wall of a TPNODL store reportedly collapsed on him in Sahadevkhunta area of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sadananda Tudu of Gudipada in Balasore town. The mishap took place when Tudu, a daily wager, was passing in front of the power distribution company’s store at Sahadevkhunta.

Following the incident, tension flared up in the area as Tudu’s family members and locals staged protest by placing his body on Gudipada-Balasore road in front of the office of the TPNODL superintending engineer demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

As the protest intensified, police teams from Sahadevkhunta and Balasore Town reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Balasore Sadar MLA Manas Dutta, Remuna MLA Gobinda Chandra Das and municipality chairperson Sabita Sahoo also rushed to the protest site to take stock of the situation.

During discussion with the agitators, TPNODL officials assured a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the deceased’s family along with a job for his wife on basis of her qualification. The discom also provided Rs 30,000 for conduct of the last rites of Tudu. Subsequently, the agitating locals withdrew the road blockade.