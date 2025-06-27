Puri all set for Rath Yatra

PURI: Bedecked and under a thick blanket of security, Puri is all set for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Friday. The holy Trinity accompanied by deities Sudarshan, Madanmohan and Ramakrishna will embark on their nineday sojourn to the Gundicha temple on three magnificent chariots rolling majestically along the 3-km stretch of the Badadanda (Grand Road).

Close to a million devotees are expect to throng the city for the car festival. On Thursday, Pujapanda servitors ceremoniously handed over the Agyanmallyas to Biswakarma artisans, giving the green light for the sacred journey. The day also saw the rare convergence of two key rituals - Netrotsav and Nabajouban Darshan - as devotees had a glimpse of the rejuvenated Trinity following their fortnight- long seclusion in the Anasara Ghar (sick room), after the ceremonial Snana Purnima bath.

The deities emerged resplendent in Nabajouban Besha, symbolising renewed youthful vigour. Meanwhile, police personnel and devotees skilfully maneuvered the three chariots from the Rath Khala (construction yard) to the Singhadwar, aligning them eastward, ready for rolling on with the Trinity aboard.

The grand pahandi procession - where the deities are escorted to their respective chariots - is scheduled between 8 am and 11.30 am on Friday. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb will perform the traditional Chhera Pahanra ritual from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.