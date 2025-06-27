Puri all set for Rath Yatra

PURI: Bedecked and under a thick blanket of security, Puri is all set for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Friday. The holy Trinity accompanied by deities Sudarshan, Madanmohan and Ramakrishna will embark on their nineday sojourn to the Gundicha temple on three magnificent chariots rolling majestically along the 3-km stretch of the Badadanda (Grand Road).
Close to a million devotees are expect to throng the city for the car festival. On Thursday, Pujapanda servitors ceremoniously handed over the Agyanmallyas to Biswakarma artisans, giving the green light for the sacred journey. The day also saw the rare convergence of two key rituals - Netrotsav and Nabajouban Darshan - as devotees had a glimpse of the rejuvenated Trinity following their fortnight- long seclusion in the Anasara Ghar (sick room), after the ceremonial Snana Purnima bath.
The deities emerged resplendent in Nabajouban Besha, symbolising renewed youthful vigour. Meanwhile, police personnel and devotees skilfully maneuvered the three chariots from the Rath Khala (construction yard) to the Singhadwar, aligning them eastward, ready for rolling on with the Trinity aboard.
The grand pahandi procession - where the deities are escorted to their respective chariots - is scheduled between 8 am and 11.30 am on Friday. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb will perform the traditional Chhera Pahanra ritual from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
After the wooden horses are attached to the three rathas, the chariot pulling will commence at 4 pm. Elaborate security arrangement has been put in place with at least, 10,000 police personnel including BSF, CRPF, RAF, NSG commandos, snipers and anti-drone units deployed in the city.
While the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and state marine police will patrol the coastline, 275 AI-powered CCTV cameras and drone jammers have been installed across Badadanda and surrounding routes. On the eve of Rath Yatra, Kanak Mundi (symbolic golden finials) and Hanuman idols will be installed atop the chariots, followed by fixing of sacred flags to their towering masts.
36 parking zones readied for Rath Yatra
Subsequently, the Srimandir purohit will perform the ‘homa’, consecrating the chariots and the ‘Parswa Devatas’ - the nine guardian deities on each chariot. The Daita servitors will then adorn the deities in their travel attire, fixing traditional Chhena Patta and Bahuta Kanta (body armours).
At dawn on Friday, the rituals will begin with Mangal Arati at 6 am, followed by Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakasha, Surya Puja, Dwarpal Puja and Rosahoma. The deities will then receive Sakal Dhupa (morning offerings). To manage the massive congregation of devotees and ensure their safety, 36 designated parking zones and an ambulance corridor on Badadanda have been readied.
Over 500 lifeguards will keep a close watch on the beach while tent accommodations with essential amenities and free food distribution have been set up at the railway station. The Health department has deployed 378 doctors and paramedics for the event.
CM Majhi greets people on Rath Yatra
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended warm greetings to devotees and pilgrims visiting Puri for the sacred Rath Yatra on Friday. He urged them to participate in the festival with discipline and devotion, seeking blessings from Lord Jagannath for their well-being and the progress and prosperity of the state