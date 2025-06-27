Thundershower warning for Puri as LoPAR forms over Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal is set to bring widespread rains to the state over the next five to six days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The low pressure along with the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Under the influence of the system, parts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall till July 2, the national weather forecaster said.

Though there is no heavy rainfall warning for Puri during Rath Yatra on Friday, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph may prevail in the district. While light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur in many places of the state, heavy rainfall is expected in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts in the next 24 hours.

“The trough from northeast Arabian Sea to cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal will trigger heavy rains in the next six days,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

At least six districts, including Puri have recorded deficit rains between June 1 and 26. Malkangiri recorded 50 pc deficit rains, Nuapada 42 pc, Jharsuguda 30 per cent, Bargarh 28 pc and Balangir and Puri 24 pc each. The fresh low pressure area is expected to bring down the rainfall deficit in these districts, Mohanty said.