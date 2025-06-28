AI to be used to tackle MMR and IMR in Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has decided to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare to tackle long-standing concerns over maternal mortality ratio (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state.

According to sources, the Health and Family Welfare department will use AI-powered diagnostic devices to monitor the health of pregnant women. The entire process from conception to delivery will be monitored through the device.

The device has already cleared the trials. It is designed to monitor the physical and mental development of the foetus from the embryonic stage, helping healthcare providers detect and address complications at the earliest.

A health official said an order for procurement of more kits has been placed after the initial trials.

“Odisha has come a long way in reducing maternal and child mortality. But there is cause for concern about the situation in some districts. The AI-based kit will keep a track on the health of both mother and the foetus,” he said.

The AI-powered foetal monitoring system enables early detection of foetal distress, ensuring timely medical intervention and reducing complications. A frontline health worker can perform an AI-assisted foetal screening on the spot and receive real-time insights, enabling immediate action and remote consultation with specialists.