BEd, MEd admissions halted over test score row in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday suspended admissions for two-year BEd (Bachelor of education in Arts/Science), BHEd (Bachelor of Hindi education) and Master of Education (MEd) courses under SAMS for the 2025-26 academic year in view of grievances received regarding alleged discrepancies in entrance test scores.

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education department, the State Selection Board (SSB) has been asked to constitute subject-wise expert committees to reverify the answer keys.

“Pending completion of the process all admission to these courses will remain temporarily suspended,” the notification stated.

The department said the revised admission schedule will be notified in the SAMS portal and publicised through newspaper advertisement and advised the educational institutions and students to stay updated only through the official channel.

According to official sources, BEd colleges in the state have 2,750 seats and more than 1.29 lakh students had appeared the entrance examinations.

Several student organisations had raised the issue of irregularities in exam results. Besides, merit list for the examination result was not published which created problems for admission. Those who had appeared in the entrance had no chance to assess their result as there was no dedicated portal for it. Student bodies had also demanded that a grievance portal should be opened for the students to report the discrepancies.