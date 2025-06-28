Gautam Adani, family join Rath Yatra celebrations at Puri, cook ‘prasad’ for devotees

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani took part in Rath Yatra celebrations and offered 'Prasad Seva' to devotees at Puri on Saturday.

After the three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were pulled to Shree Gundicha temple at noon, Adani, his wife Priti and son Karan offered prayers to the deities in front of the temple amidst intermittent showers.

The family then walked to the mega kitchen of ISKCON at Puri and also offered prayers to the deities there besides assisting in preparing meals and distributing them among the devotees.

Later speaking to mediapersons at ISKCON, the Adani Group chairman said he prayed for the country as well as state's development.

“I have got everything from Lord Jagannathji. There was a time when I had nothing and by His grace, today I have everything. Today, I have prayed for our country's bright future and Odisha's development. I have prayed that our country keeps growing and the fruits of development are enjoyed by all its people," he said.

The 'Prasad Seva' rolled out by the Adani Group at Puri on the occasion of Rath Yatra includes distribution of 4 million nutritious meals to devotees and frontline officials and workers daily from June 26 to July 8.

The group is also extending logistical and safety support in the shape of jackets, raincoats, caps, umbrellas, and fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers and devotees. Its volunteers are assisting in beach clean-up drives, especially targeting plastic waste, and lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha are receiving direct support. The Adani family also met 'Adani lifeguards' at Puri beach on the day.

On the occasion of Rath Yatra on Friday, Adani said his family was blessed to be serving during the Rath Yatra.

"By the infinite grace of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannathji, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve during the sacred Rath Yatra of Puri Dham. This divine journey is that sacred moment when the Lord himself comes to his devotees to bless them with his darshan. It is not just a journey, but a sublime celebration of devotion, service and surrender," the industrialist wrote on X.